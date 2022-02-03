Massive iceberg blocks scientists trying to study Antarctica's 'Doomsday Glacier'

Teams of scientists sailing to Antarctica's Thwaites Glacier, nicknamed the Doomsday Glacier, are having trouble getting there.

A giant iceberg, spawned by the falling apart Florida-sized glacier, and lots of sea ice are keeping two research ships from exploring the key area bordering the ocean. Scientists hope to find out how fast Thwaites' leading edges are breaking up, which will help them calculate future sea level rise around the world.

One science team had to settle for drilling and studying a neighboring ice shelf, and they talked about how important the research is from the blinding white ice.

As the Guardian reported, scientists from various countries have joined in a $50 million global effort to study the Thwaites glacier and the sea ice in the area. This latest challenge delays the plans, but the mission has not stopped.

David Holland, a scientist with New York University said, "Nobody can get to Thwaites this year." He told the Associated Press, "We tried to cut through it for a week. Couldn't do it. So we're next to it."