Man whose death sentence was overturned 3 times to be executed Tuesday

A man whose death sentence for killing a Missouri couple while robbing their home was overturned three times is scheduled to be executed.

Carman Deck would be just the fifth U.S. inmate to be executed this year if his lethal injection goes ahead Tuesday evening.

He was sentenced to death three times since 1998, but that sentence was overturned each time.

His hopes for a reprieve were all but dashed on Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court turned aside an appeal and Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined Deck’s clemency request, though he could file new appeals.

"Mr. Deck has received due process, and three separate juries of his peers have recommended sentences of death for the brutal murders he committed," Governor Parson said in a statement.

Deck was convicted in the 1996 deaths of James and Zelma Long at their home in De Soto.

He will be executed at 6 p.m. Central time. Deck is 56 years old.