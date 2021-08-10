Man sentenced to 10 years for shooting Black girl after Trump rally in Iowa

A man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for shooting into a car carrying Black teenage girls after a Trump rally in Iowa, injuring one of the teens.

According to the Associated Press, Michael McKinney, 26, was sentenced for the Dec. 6 shooting in Des Moines.

The AP reported that the girls were exchanging insults with the pro-Trump supporters when McKinney fired into the vehicle after it backed up and hitting a pickup truck that belonged to a rally supporter.

The shot struck a 15-year-old in the leg.

According to the Des Moines Register, the victim read a statement to the court stating that she thought she would die that day.

McKinney addressed the court on Monday, apologizing to the victim, the newspaper reported.

In June, McKinney pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury.