Lisa Marie Presley reportedly hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest

Posted at 4:37 PM, Jan 12, 2023
Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest, according to TMZ and Variety.

TMZ reports emergency crews responded to her home in Southern California, where they performed CPR. The website says Presley had a pulse when rushed to the hospital.

The 54-year-old's current condition is unknown.

Presley is the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

She was most recently seen in public at the Golden Globes on Tuesday. She was there with her mother to celebrate the success of the film "Elvis."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

