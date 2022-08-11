Watch Now
Lego celebrates turning 90 by building 94,000-piece birthday cake

CNN Newsource
Posted at 1:18 PM, Aug 11, 2022
Lego is celebrating another milestone birthday.

To mark turning 90, Lego employees made a massive birthday cake made from more than 94,000 pieces and over 200 kilograms of bricks.

The company posted the finished product on its Facebook page.

"Our 90th birthday today gave us the perfect excuse to build this cake! A feast for the eyes if not for the stomach," the company said.

Lego said the cake has nine layers, each layer representing nine decades.

According to CNN, the cake is displayed at the Lego house in Billund, Denmark.

The company was founded in 1932 by Danish carpenter Ole Kirk Kristiansen.

The company said Kristiansen named it Lego, an abbreviation of Leg Godt, which means play well in Danish.

