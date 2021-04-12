Knoxville police officer, multiple others shot at high school, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say multiple people including a police officer have been shot at a high school in the East Tennessee city of Knoxville, and the scene has since been secured.

There was no immediate report on the exact number of people shot or the extent of their injuries.

But according to WVLT and WATE, one person has died.

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted that authorities were on the scene of the shooting Monday at Austin-East Magnet High School.

Authorities did not immediately say how many people were shot or disclose the extent of their injuries.

The online posting said a Knoxville Police Department officer was reported among the victims.

During an appearance on WVLT, Mayor Indya Kincannon said the officer who was shot is awake, in good spirits, and is "going to be OK."

The mayor added that the officer is recovering at UT Medical Center.

In a tweet, Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas confirmed a shooting did occur, but the school had been secured, The Associated Press reported.

"The school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families," Thomas tweeted.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in Nashville (ATF Nashville) said in a tweet that they were responding to the shooting and were called in to assist law enforcement partners.

Police said a reunification site has been established at the baseball field behind the high school.

Details remained sketchy and news outlets showed numerous police and emergency vehicles outside the school.

Police are urging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, so please check back for details.