Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion lead VMA nominations

FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Justin Bieber: Seasons." Justin Bieber leads this year’s list of nominees at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, followed closely by Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo. Bieber has seven nods, including video of the year and best direction for “POPSTAR,” artist of the year, best cinematography for “Holy” and best pop song, best editing and best collaboration for “Peaches.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Justin Bieber
Posted at 8:11 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 20:15:45-04

The nominations for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards were released Wednesday.

Justin Bieber leads all other artists with seven nominations. Megan Thee Stallion followed closely behind with six nominations.

Other artists receiving nominations include Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake and Lil Nas X. Olivia Rodrigo also earned her first VMA nominations.

The following artists are nominated for the biggest award of the night, Video of the Year:

  • Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”
  • DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar” (Starring Justin Bieber)
  • Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More
  • Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”
  • Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
  • The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears”

The Video Music Awards will take place on Sept. 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The show will honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

