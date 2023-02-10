'Just a sports mom doing my thing': Donna Kelce weighs in on 2 sons playing in Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX — Donna Kelce is a proud mom trying to soak up every minute of Super Bowl LVII.

Her sons, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, are making history, becoming the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl.

When asked why her story has resonated so much across the country, Donna Kelce weighed in.

“I think it's because I represent moms and dads that work every day to make sure their kids can do what they love to do," she said. "Whether it's sports or art or music or whatever they decide to do. They do within their means, and they try to make sure that their child can accomplish what they want to accomplish and try to get to their dreams or have their dreams come true.

"And so I think I represent that if you work hard enough and you persevere through life and you try your hardest, don't listen to anybody. If you truly believe you want to do something, you can do it.”

The Kelce brothers both have put together incredible careers.

But Donna Kelce talked about what makes her most proud as their mom.

“That they've stayed in their communities," she said. "They could have gone out on their second contracts, third contracts, whatever and gotten to another team that paid more money, but they truly love where they are, where they're playing.”

On Sunday, the clock will hit zero and there will be a winning team and a losing team.

Donna Kelce talked about what she would tell her sons before Super Bowl LVII kicks off.

“Just leave everything out there," she said. "Don’t regret any moment. Just give it everything you have.”

This article was written by Dia Wall for KSHB.