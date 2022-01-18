Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Judge signs plan, resolves Puerto Rico bankruptcy battle

items.[0].image.alt
Carlos Giusti/AP
FILE - A Puerto Rican flag flies on an empty beach at Ocean Park, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Thursday, May 21, 2020. Puerto Rico’s nearly five-year bankruptcy battle was resolved Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, after a federal judge signed a plan that slashes the U.S. territory’s public debt load as part of a restructuring and allows the government to start repaying creditors. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)
Puerto Rico Bankruptcy Exit
Posted at 6:04 PM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 18:04:42-05

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s nearly five-year bankruptcy battle has been resolved after a federal judge signed a plan that slashes the U.S. territory’s public debt load as part of a restructuring and allows the government to start repaying creditors.

The plan was approved Tuesday after the judge held heated hearings in recent months and as the island struggles to recover from deadly hurricanes, earthquakes and a pandemic that deepened its economic crisis.

A federal control board appointed to oversee Puerto Rico’s finances said the plan cuts Puerto Rico’s public debt by 80% and saves the government more than $50 billion in debt service payments.

"Today begins a new chapter in the history of PR (Puerto Rico). Today, PR can begin to move from fiscal instability and insolvency to a future of opportunity and growth," said a translation of a tweet from the Financial Oversight & Mgmt Board for Puerto Rico.

The plan marks the largest municipal debt restructuring in U.S. history.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming