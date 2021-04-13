Judge delays Harvey Weinstein's extradition to California to face charges of rape, misconduct

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A judge has decided to delay Harvey Weinstein's extradition to Los Angeles to face more sexual misconduct charges. The former movie producer's lawyer argued during a hearing Monday that California prosecutors had failed to provide the proper legal paperwork for extradition, according to USA Today.

It was also revealed Monday that a Los Angeles County grand jury has returned a sealed indictment of Weinstein on the several charges he faces. Prosecutors allege Weinstein assaulted five women from 2004 to 2013 in California. Because there has been a grand jury indictment, under California law, prosecutors can take Weinstein to trial within 120 days.

Weinstein's lawyer was given until the end of the month to file a petition to fight extradition. Their request to delay the extradition because of Weinstein's medical needs was rejected.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence in New York after he was convicted in February 2020 on sex crimes in Manhattan.