Jon Gruden opens up about email scandal that cost him Raiders coaching job

Former Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden publicly acknowledged that emails he sent in the past were "shameful."

Gruden spoke about the controversy at the Little Rock Touchdown Club in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Gruden resigned last year after past emails were leaked that showed he used racist, misogynistic and homophobic language.

"I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I’ll make no excuses for it. It’s shameful," Gruden said.

Gruden added that he asks for forgiveness and hopes to get another shot at, presumably, being a football coach again.

"I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years, I got three great boys," he said. "I still love football."

Gruden was in his fourth year with the Raiders when he resigned. He had a 10-year contract worth $100 million.