Jared Kushner says he was treated for thyroid cancer

Jared Kushner reveals he was treated for thyroid cancer while working in the Trump administration.

The revelation is made in his memoir, according to an excerpt obtained by The New York Times.

Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, writes that he was told about his diagnosis on Air Force One when he was traveling to Texas for the opening of a Louis Vuitton factory in 2019.

The doctor reportedly informed Kushner that he would need surgery to remove part of his thyroid.

According to the New. York Times, Kushner wrote that he didn't tell Trump about his diagnosis or surgery, but he found out anyway.

In the memoir, Kushner describes Trump offering his support the day before he went in for surgery.

"I understand that you want to keep these things quiet. I like to keep things like this to myself as well," Kushner wrote "You’ll be just fine. Don’t worry about anything with work. We have everything covered here.”

Kushner says doctors caught his cancer early, but he says he was warned the surgery could cause lingering damage.

Kushner's memoir, “Breaking History: A White House Memoir,” is scheduled to be released in August.

