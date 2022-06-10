Watch
Inflation rises at fastest pace in 40 years, new Consumer Price Index data shows

Jessica Hill/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE- In this April 28, 2011 file photo, John Magel pumps gas at a station in Wethersfield, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, file)
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jun 10, 2022
Record gas prices are to blame for the highest inflation levels the U.S. has seen in 40 years.

The Consumer Price Index reached 8.6% for the 12 months leading up to May of 2021.

That’s higher than the pace recorded in April.

When not accounting for volatile food and energy prices, the CPI recorded a 6% increase for the period ending in May.

On Friday, benchmark U.S. crude oil gained 82 cents to $122.33 per barrel and the AAA auto club reported the national average for a gallon of regular gas in the United States hit $4.99.

