In a Missouri Senate primary with multiple Erics, Trump endorses 'Eric'

Former President Donald Trump gave a last-minute endorsement in the GOP Senate race, but it's still not clear which candidate he wants to win.

“I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds, much as they did when they gave me landslide victories in the 2016 and 2020 Elections, and I am therefore proud to announce that ERIC has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump said in a statement.

The endorsement led to confusion because there are multiple Erics in the race: Eric Greitens, Eric Schmitt and Eric McElroy.

Greitens and Schmitt were quick to claim Trump was talking about them.

"I am honored to have President Trump's endorsement," Greitens said.

"I’m grateful for President Trump’s endorsement," Schmitt said.

Greitens has the endorsement of Donald Trump Jr., but Schmitt has opened up a lead in the polls.

Missouri's primary is being held Tuesday.