Hurricane watches issued in Texas ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

Tropical Storm Nicholas could make landfall on the Gulf Coast of Texas by Monday evening, according to forecasts from the National Hurricane Center.

As of 4 a.m. CT on Monday, Nicholas continuing its northward path at 14 mph, hugging the shorelines of Mexico and Texas while packing maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

The National Hurricane Center projects that Nicholas will continue to move northward and eventually make landfall in the coastal area of Texas between Corpus Christi and Galveston sometime Monday evening or Tuesday morning.

The agency projects that some coastal areas of the state could experience "hurricane conditions" beginning Monday afternoon and into Tuesday morning. NOAA has issued hurricane watches for the areas of projected landfall.

According to the NHC, Nicholas will bring "life-threatening" storm surge and could flood coastal regions between Port Aransas and San Luis Pass.

Once making landfall, Nicholas will likely make a turn to the northeast, following the bend in the state's coastline. The storm could bring heavy rainfall to the Houston area before moving into Louisiana — a state that was devastated by Hurricane Ida just weeks ago.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday that Texas has begun "mobilizing resources" in preparation for the storm.

"This is a storm that could leave heavy rain, as well as winds and probably flooding in various different regions along the Gulf Coast," Abbott said in a video posted to Twitter. "We urge you to listen to weather alerts and heed local warnings from local officials. "