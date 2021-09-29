Watch
House panel subpoenas organizers of Jan. 6 Trump rally

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo with the White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington. The Biden administration will have a big say in whether the government releases information to Congress on the actions of former president Donald Trump and his aides on Jan. 6. But there could be a lengthy court battle before any details come out. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Donald Trump
Posted at 6:51 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 19:12:41-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed 11 people who were involved in planning rallies in support of former President Donald Trump ahead of the violent attack.

The individuals were part of the Women For America First group, which organized the rally on the Ellipse, according to the committee.

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the committee, said in a release that “the inquiry includes examination of how various individuals and entities coordinated their activities leading up to the events of January 6.”

The subpoenas seek records that deal with the "planning, funding, and participation" in events in coordination with Trump administration officials and lawmakers.

The announcement follows a first round of subpoenas last week that targeted former White House and administration officials who were in contact with Trump before and during the siege.

