Hip hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies of COVID-19 at age 55

Pioneering hip hop artist DJ Kay Slay has died of complications from COVID-19.

DJ Kay Slay was born Keith Grayson. His death at age 55 on Sunday was confirmed by his family in a statement released through radio station HOT 97, where he hosted "The Drama Hour."

Grayson grew up in Harlem immersed in New York City's early hip hop scene. He got his start as a teenage graffiti artist and was featured in the 1983 hip hop documentary "Style Wars." He released his first studio album in 2003 and worked with top stars, including Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes.

The family statement said, "A dominant figure in hip hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations.”