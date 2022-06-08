Watch
GOP challenger set for Iowa's lone Democratic House member

Election 2022 House
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, speaks during a roundtable discussion at the Elite Octane ethanol plant, Nov. 9, 2021, in Atlantic, Iowa. Republicans need to gain only five seats to win control of the House in the fall. Few Democratic seats are more at risk than that of Axne, whose district stretches from Democratic-leaning Des Moines to GOP-friendly suburbs and staunchly conservative farmland in Iowa's southwest corner. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 10:38 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 22:44:02-04

IOWA — A slate of Republican U.S. House members in heavily Democratic California is facing primary challengers in races that will help determine control of Congress.

Two of the incumbents are trying to surmount challenges tied to former President Donald Trump. One voted to support the former president's impeachment after the U.S. Capitol insurrection, while the other fought against it.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is competing against several other Republicans for a chance to capture a new U.S. House district in western Montana. In Iowa, state Sen. Zach Nunn easily won the GOP spot to take on the state's lone Democratic House member.

