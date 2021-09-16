Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

France says head of Islamic State in Sahara has been killed

items.[0].image.alt
Thibault Camus/AP
France's President Emmanuel Macron (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
France Abu Dhabi
Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi
Posted at 10:04 PM, Sep 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-15 22:04:50-04

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — France's president says the head of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara has been killed.

Emmanuel Macron tweeted that the death of Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi was a major success for French forces in the Sahel.

The French military has been fighting Islamic extremists in the Sahel region where it was once the colonial power since a 2013 military intervention in northern Mali.

It was not immediately clear where al-Sahrawi was killed, though the Islamic State group is active along the border between Mali and Niger.

It was not immediately possible to independently verify the claim or to know how the remains had been identified.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming