Former winner rips PGA Championship for its $18 beers

Justin Thomas, winner of the 2017 PGA Championship, called out the tournament this week for its cost of concessions.

Golfweek reported that the PGA Championship was charging $18 for a can of Michelob Ultra and $19 for Stella Artois. Thomas reacted to the prices in a tweet.

$18(!!!!!!) for a beer… uhhhh what. Gotta treat the fans better than that! 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/7DeyC7WTJE — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) May 17, 2022

“You want people to come to the tournament. If I'm on the fence and I'm looking at the concession stand, that's not the greatest thing,” Thomas told reporters. “I was just blown away because I've never seen a beer $18 or $19 in my life. Guys have been talking about it, so I, you know, had to stand up for the fans. Felt like it was right.”

Brooks Koepka defended the prices.

“I mean, it's bigger than the normal 12 ounces, 16 ounces. It's bigger than the normal ones, so you'll be all right. You drink enough, you'll be fine,” he said.

The PGA of America told Golfweek the prices at the concession stands are comparable to other stadium events.

“We do have a new concession area, but we also have a new ticketing pricing offering for all the spectators this year, which includes basically as much food and non-alcoholic beverage as they want included in the price of the ticket,” Kerry Haigh, Chief Championships Officer of the PGA of America, told Golfweek.

During the four-day tournament, spectators are given a wristband allowing them to access food and non-alcoholic beverages. For each concession visit, fans can receive two entrees, two sides and two non-alcoholic beverages. There is no limit to the number of visits a fan can make, but PGA officials said they monitor for fans abusing the privilege.