Menu

Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Former US COVID-19 vaccine chief fired over sexual harassment allegations

items.[0].image.alt
Patrick Semansky/AP
Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief science adviser to Operation Warp Speed, speaks during a news conference on Operation Warp Speed and COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
Dr. Moncef Slaoui, operation warp speed, vaccines, coronavirus
Posted at 4:58 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 16:58:21-04

The former U.S. science adviser for COVID-19 vaccines has been fired as board chair of a medical research company over sexual harassment allegations.

Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline says it is firing Moncef Slaoui from Galvani Bioelectronics after its investigation substantiated allegations about his conduct toward an employee “several years ago” when Slaoui worked for the drugmaker.

GlaxoSmithKline is a majority shareholder of Galvani Bioelectronics.

Slaoui, who was chief science adviser to the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed, could not immediately be reached for comment.

GlaxoSmithKline says its investigation began after it received a letter in February outlining the allegations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project