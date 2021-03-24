Former US COVID-19 vaccine chief fired over sexual harassment allegations

The former U.S. science adviser for COVID-19 vaccines has been fired as board chair of a medical research company over sexual harassment allegations.

Drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline says it is firing Moncef Slaoui from Galvani Bioelectronics after its investigation substantiated allegations about his conduct toward an employee “several years ago” when Slaoui worked for the drugmaker.

GlaxoSmithKline is a majority shareholder of Galvani Bioelectronics.

Slaoui, who was chief science adviser to the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed, could not immediately be reached for comment.

GlaxoSmithKline says its investigation began after it received a letter in February outlining the allegations.