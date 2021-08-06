Staffer who accused Cuomo of groping has filed criminal complaint, reports say

ALBANY, N.Y. — A former staffer of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has filed a criminal complaint against the Democrat who is accused of sexually harassing multiple women, according to multiple reports.

The Albany County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The New York Times and ABC News that the executive assistant, who accused Cuomo of groping her in the Executive Mansion last year, filed the complaint on Thursday.

Sheriff Craig Apple told the New York Post that it’s possible that Cuomo could be arrested if investigators determine he committed a crime.

The woman was identified as “executive assistant #1” in a recently released report from the New York Attorney General’s Office that outlines the results of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against Cuomo.

Independent investigators concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including former and current state employees, by engaging in unwanted groping, kissing, and hugging, as well as allegedly making inappropriate comments.

The report also claims that Cuomo and his senior staff took action to retaliate against at least one former employee for coming forward with her story.

Additionally, investigators found the Executive Chamber fostered a “toxic” workplace that enabled “harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment.”

Since the release of the attorney general’s report, Cuomo has denied that he acted inappropriately, claiming that "the facts are much different than what has been portrayed."

In light of the report, Cuomo is facing calls for him to resign as governor. Top Democrats like President Joe Biden are among those who have said he should step down.

Cuomo could be impeached if he doesn’t resign. A majority of state assembly members support beginning impeachment proceedings against him, The Associated Press reports.