Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs

DETROIT (AP) — About 3,000 white-collar workers at Ford Motor Co. will lose their jobs as the company cuts costs to help make the long transition from internal combustion vehicles to those powered by batteries.

"As we continue to deliver our Ford+ plan for growth and value creation, we are working to address all aspects of costs to improve our competitiveness and ensure we can fully invest in growth," Ford said in a statement.

Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.

The salaried worker cuts are about 6% of the company's workforce in the U.S. and Canada.

Ford’s 56,000 union factory workers are not affected. The cuts will come across the company in the U.S., Canada and India.

Executive Chairman Bill Ford and CEO Jim Farley said in the email that Ford will provide benefits and significant help for workers to find new jobs.