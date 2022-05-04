Federal judge accepts Derek Chauvin's plea deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The judge overseeing the federal civil rights cases of four former Minneapolis police officers in the killing of George Floyd has accepted the terms of Derek Chauvin’s plea agreement.

The judge will sentence Chauvin to 20 to 25 years in prison.

Prosecutors have said they will seek a 25-year sentence.

Based on the plea, the sentence will be served while he serves a 22.5-year sentence for his murder conviction at the state level.

Chauvin started serving that sentence last year, but is appealing that conviction.

The former police officer pleaded guilty on December 15 to violating Floyd’s civil rights.

The white former officer admitted he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck, resulting in the Black man’s death in May 2020.

Judge Paul Magnuson deferred accepting the agreement pending a presentence investigation.

He said in an order Wednesday that the report is complete, but did not set a sentencing date.