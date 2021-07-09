Federal charges filed against man who killed officer in Indiana

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A 44-year-old man faces federal charges after police say he shot and killed a detective at the FBI Resident Agency building in Terre Haute, Indiana.

According to court documents, Shane Meehan drove his pickup truck to the gate of the FBI Resident Building, got out, and then threw a Molotov cocktail at the building.

When Terre Haute Police Department Detective and FBI Task Force Officer Gregory Ferency walked out of the building, Meehan confronted him and shot him.

Ferency was able to return fire at Meehan but died from his injuries.

Court documents say an FBI Special Agent ran out of the building after the shots were exchanged and "engaged Meehan in a gun battle." After being shot twice, Meehan was able to get into his truck and drove from the scene.

Meehan was later located at the Vigo County Regional Hospital, where he was treated for his gunshot wounds.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, a firearm was recovered in his truck, along with three additional Molotov cocktails and additional ammunition.

Detective Greg Ferency was a 30-year veteran of the department, according to Terre Haute police.

Ferency had also been a member of an FBI Task Force since 2010.

Photo Provided/Officer Down Memorial Page Terre Haute Police Department Det. Greg Ferency

“An attack on law enforcement is an attack on us all, said Acting U.S. Attorney John E. Childress. “As citizens of this county, we enjoy on a daily basis the security and protection provided by the men and women of law enforcement. That security and protection are all the more precious because it is at times paid for with the lives of those who have chosen to protect us. The selfless dedication exhibited by Detective Ferency throughout his career and his tragic death yesterday is yet another example of why we all owe our respect and gratitude to the members of law enforcement. On behalf of the Department of Justice, I would like to extend my deepest sympathies to Detective Ferency’s family and his many colleagues.”

Meehan is charged with the murder of a federal agent. If convicted, Meehan faces up to life in prison.

“I want to offer the deepest sympathy of the FBI to the family, friends, and colleagues of Detective Ferency. Greg was a valued member of our FBI family and had worked side by side with us as a Task Force Officer since 2010 in our Terre Haute office,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan. “We will work day and night to carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting, and we are dedicated to honoring Greg’s memory through a meticulous investigation.”

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

Katie Cox at WRTV first reported this story.