FDA issues warning about using certain artnaturals hand sanitizers

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has warned consumers against using a particular hand sanitizer after tests revealed it contained chemicals that might cause cancer.

"FDA has tested certain artnaturals scent-free hand sanitizer labeled with DIST. by artnaturals Gardena, CA 90248 and found unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde, and acetal contaminants," the agency said in an alert issued Monday.

The FDA said since the company hasn't responded to multiple requests for the agency to help identify the manufacturer, possible recalls, or the scope of the contamination, they are urging people not to use any artnaturals hand sanitizers and have added it to their list of sanitizers people should not use.

The agency said the chemical benzene may cause certain types of cancer in humans.

"Animal studies show acetaldehyde may cause cancer in humans and may cause serious illness or death. Acetal can irritate the upper respiratory tract, eyes, and skin," the FDA said.

Consumers that own artnaturals hand sanitizers are advised to immediately stop using the product and dispose of it in a hazardous waste container. The FDA asks that you don't pour them down a drain or flush them.