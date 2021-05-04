FBI: Man shot outside CIA headquarters has died

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — The FBI says an armed man who was shot outside CIA headquarters in Virginia has died.

The FBI said in a statement Tuesday that the man died after being taken to a hospital Monday.

The FBI has said at least one of its agents opened fire on the unidentified man Monday evening after he "emerged from his vehicle with a weapon."

The FBI says it's reviewing the incident.

The agency said in the statement that they review "every shooting incident involving an FBI special agent" and they'll "carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting and collect all relevant evidence from the scene."

It didn't provide any additional details on the shooting.