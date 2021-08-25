FAA releases new PSA amid spike in unruly passengers

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a new public service announcement (PSA) following a surge in unruly passengers.

In the video, screams can be heard while the pilot says "we'd like to divert."

New Unruly Passenger Numbers since 1/1/2021:

- 3,988 unruly reports

- 2,928 refusing to wear a mask reports

- 693 investigation initiated

- 132 cases with penalties

Learn more at https://t.co/UpB2VL14s9.#FlySmart pic.twitter.com/yEMvPoaR1j — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) August 24, 2021

The FAA says it has received 3,988 reports of unruly passengers since Jan. 1, 2021. More than half of the reports were for people refusing to wear a mask.

Masks are currently required on planes to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A graph from the FAA shows, prior to 2021, initiated investigations peaked in 2004. In that year, there were 310 investigations, according to the FAA. In 2021, there have been 693 investigations initiated and 132 cases that resulted in penalties, the FAA reports.

The FAA reminds passengers that interfering with the duties of a crewmember is a violation of federal law that can result in thousands of dollars worth of fines and criminal charges.