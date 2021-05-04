Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Disney+ to celebrate Star Wars Day with new series, 'The Simpsons' crossover

items.[0].image.alt
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Stormtrooper are seen inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World Resort's Hollywood Studios on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Disney World Stock
Posted at 10:02 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 22:02:00-04

Tuesday marks the annual Star Wars Day, so may the fourth be with you!

May 4 is a day for "Star Wars" fans to celebrate everything about a galaxy far, far away.

And Disney+ has a way for you to celebrate the day.

This year, Disney+ is celebrating the big day by releasing an all-new Star Wars series, a Star Wars-themed "The Simpsons" short and more.

According to Variety, the streaming platform will release “Star Wars”-themed “Simpsons” short “Maggie Simpson in ‘The Force Awakens From Its Nap."

Variety reported that Disney+ would stream the new content on May 4 at 3 a.m. ET.

According to Deadline, the streaming platform and Lucasfilm corroborated on original artwork that would take over the service for several days, beginning May 4.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project