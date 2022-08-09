Director at hospital arrested after large cache of firearms found inside unlocked closet

Police in New Jersey arrested a marketing director at a hospital after discovering a cache of firearms and ammunition inside an unlocked closet at the hospital he worked at.

Police arrested 46-year-old Reuven Alonalayoff at Newark Liberty International Airport on weapons charges which included possession of an assault firearm and multiple counts of possession of a high-capacity magazine, WABC reported.

Law enforcement found the cache of weapons and ammunition in a closet at Hudson Regional Hospital in Seacaucus, New Jersey.

Weeks ago, on July 18, police responded to a bomb threat at the hospital, and that's when the cache of weapons was found during a security sweep using trained dogs. The weapons and ammunition were found inside Alonalayoff's closet inside his locked office.

The bomb threat was later determined to have been a hoax.

Chief Dennis Miller of the Secaucus Police Department said, "The unsecured storage of a large cache of weaponry, especially in this location, certainly creates a risk to public safety," he said. "I commend the efforts and professionalism of all the police personnel involved in this investigation and am thankful this situation was resolved without anyone being harmed."

Hudson Regional Hospital said, "The presence of weapons in a hospital is inexcusable beyond comprehension and contradicts our mission of care."