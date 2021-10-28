Ahead of global climate summit, dinosaur tells world leaders to save the planet

Frankie the dinosaur has a message for world leaders: “Don't choose extinction.”

In a video produced by the U.N. Development Programme ahead of COP25, a climate summit in Glasglow, Scotland, a computer-generated dinosaur warns people about the threat of extinction.

"You're headed for a climate disaster and yet every year governments spend hundreds of billions of public funds on fossil fuel subsidies," the dinosaur says.

The climate summit will bring together leaders from the U.S., France, Italy and numerous other countries in an effort to tackle climate change.

"Countries are being asked to come forward with ambitious 2030 emissions reductions targets that align with reaching net zero by the middle of the century," the website for the summit says.

World leaders are also being asked to protect communities, natural habitats and restore ecosystems.

The summit begins Sunday.