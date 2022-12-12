Detergent recalled for potentially containing bacteria

Laundry detergent sold on Amazon.com and various retailers is being recalled for containing bacteria that could cause “serious infection that may require medical treatment.”

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Art of Green Free and Clear laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles and Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles and 33.8-ounce pouches sold from April through October are part of the recall. The products have the UPC codes 4315204860, 4315204850 or 4315204874.

The CPSC said the detergent may contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water.

Over 14,000 units have been sold. The detergent was sold at Save Mart, Lucky and Food Maxx locations for between $6 and $25.