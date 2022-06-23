Delta Air Lines will get to stay at Love Field, the airport closest to downtown Dallas.

The city council this week approved a settlement that will pay Alaska Airlines to let Delta use one of its gates. Southwest Airlines dominates traffic at Love Field, and it has long wanted to remove Delta from sharing one of its gates. Space at the close-in airport is limited because of a law passed by Congress in 2006 that restricted Love Field to 20 gates.

But a consultant hired by the city council is suggesting expanding the airport.

The lawsuit settlement approved by the council on Wednesday will let Delta use one of two gates controlled by Alaska Airlines and pay Alaska $200,000 a year through September 2028, an idea proposed by the city, according to The Dallas Morning News. Alaska obtained the gates when it bought Virgin America in 2016, but currently uses them for only two flights a day, the Associated Press reported.