Delta airlines resumes 'normal' pre-pandemic 3-course meals in business class

One of the world's largest airlines will resume 3-course meal service on long-haul international flights for business class fares in what Delta Airlines is calling its "normal" pre-pandemic service.

In a statement, Delta said that starting on March 15 customers will be able to enjoy an enhanced service "for select international and transoceanic Delta One customers." Customers in this class will also have access to more options for pre-departure beverages, the company says. Those are to include mimosas, along with snacks like their new cocktail bites which come before the meal service.

Delta says flight attendants will also be handing out artisan-made amenity kits in cabins for certain flights as they partner with the Mexico-based brand "Someone Somewhere." The kits will include toothpaste, a bamboo toothbrush, lip balm and lotion.

Food options for select fares and flights could include barbecue, various desserts like ricotta cheesecake or a rhubarb and pretzel tart. Various spirits will be offered for cocktails and as The Points Guy notes, and on some flights, attendants may even be serving ice cream sundaes.

Delta reportedly began their hot food rollout on March 1 on domestic flights traveling longer than 1,500 miles. It wasn't immediately clear when the full rollout would be complete for airline.

The world's largest airline, American, has been serving multi-course meals in international business-class since last year, The Points Guy reported.