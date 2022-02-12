Deaf musicians part of Super Bowl halftime show for 1st time

As it does every year, the Super Bowl will include a massive halftime show production.

Some of the biggest names in hip-hop will entertain millions of people this year. They include Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige.

In addition, the show will feature two deaf performers for the first time.

Dr. Dre added deaf stars Warren “Wawa” Snipe and Sean Forbes to Sunday’s lineup.

Wawa and Forbes will use their hands, body and facial expressions to deliver unique renditions of the songs in American Sign Language as the superstars sing on stage in an inclusive and accessible show.

Prior to the game, country singer Mickey Guyton will perform the national anthem.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST.