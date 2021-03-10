Menu

Daylight saving time is back: Set clocks forward this weekend

Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - Dan LaMoore adjusts the hands on a Seth Thomas Post Clock at Electric Time Company, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are turned forward one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Daylight Saving Time
Posted at 3:20 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 15:21:49-05

It's almost that time again to spring clocks forward for daylight saving time.

On Sunday, our clocks will jump an hour, starting at 2 a.m. local time.

According to Time and Date, Daylight Saving Time is meant to stretch daylight hours during the summer months.

To prepare oneself for the time change, Co-director of the Sleep Medicine and Research Center at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield, Missouri, Dr. Shalini Paruthi, told CNN that people should:

  • Wake up and go to bed 20 minutes earlier, three days before DST
  • Get at least seven hours of sleep

Some states and territories in the United States do not observe DST, including the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Puerto Rico, Guam, Arizona, and Hawaii.

According to Time and Date, Daylight Saving Time originated in Germany on April 30, 1916.

In 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt enacted year-round DST in the United States.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
