Court lets woman's defamation suit vs. Trump proceed again

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump could face questioning under oath about a former "Apprentice" contestant's sexual assault allegations against him after a ruling from New York's highest court Tuesday in her defamation case.

Evidence-gathering has been on hold in Summer Zervos' lawsuit since Trump asked the high court last year to declare that the presidency protected him from being sued in state courts.

The Court of Appeals tossed Trump's appeal as moot now that he's out of the White House.

The case is set to return to a trial court so both sides can continue pretrial evidence-seeking.

According to The Associated Press, Zervos sued Trump after he retweeted a tweet calling her claims that he "subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping twice in 2007" a hoax.

Zervos is seeking damages, a retraction, and an apology, The AP reported.