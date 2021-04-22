Should masks still be worn outdoors? CDC 'looking at' revising mask guidance

With more than 89 million adults in the United States fully vaccinated against COVID-19, health experts are weighing the options about whether it's still necessary to wear a mask outdoors.

CNN's Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Sanjay Gupta said during an interview on "New Day" that if you're vaccinated, "I'd say, for the most part, you don't need to wear a mask outdoors."

On Thursday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in an interview on "Today" that the federal health agency is considering revising its mask guidance.

“We’ll be looking at the outdoor masking question, but also in the context of the fact that we still have people who are dying of COVID-19,” Dr. Walensky said.

She said that although it's "wonderful news" that more and more people are getting vaccinated, Dr. Walensky said 57,000 COVID cases were reported yesterday and 733 deaths.

There are two main methods COVID can spread droplets expelled into the air when a person coughs or sneezes and from aerosol particles that humans spray into the air when they speak.

Several states have already begun eliminating statewide mask mandates: Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, and West Virginia.

According to CNN, Rhode Island will only require masks to be worn indoors beginning May 7, and in Connecticut, COVID-19 restrictions are ending on May 19.