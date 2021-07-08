Watch
Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd vaccine dose; shots still protect

AP
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday, July 8, 2021, that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. (Pfizer via AP)
Posted at 5:11 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 17:11:38-04

Pfizer says it is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said Thursday that another shot could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant.

Research from multiple countries shows the widely used COVID-19 vaccines offer strong protection against the highly contagious delta variant.

Two doses of most vaccines are critical to developing high levels of virus-fighting antibodies.

But those antibodies naturally wane. So studies also are underway to tell if and when boosters might be needed.

Pfizer says early data from a company trial suggests people's antibody levels jump after they get a third dose.

