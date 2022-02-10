Nevada becomes latest state to lift mask mandate

NEVADA (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ended the state's mask mandate on Thursday.

Masks will no longer be required inside most public places including casinos.

However, masks are still mandated in airports and on public transportation.

Sisolak also clarified that while masks will not be mandated on the state level, he said employers and organizations may still set their own policies around masks.

“Just like vaccines, masks are still a great tool we have to slow the spread of the virus. I expect going forward to still see Nevadans and visitors occasionally utilizing masks when they are out in public,” said Sisolak.

For schools, Sisolak says local districts can come up with their own policies.

Sisolak joins a growing list of Democratic governors who have announced plans to lift mandates this week as COVID-19 cases drop.

Nevada recorded its single highest day of new cases on Jan. 10 with 7,865 cases. Now, the state is averaging around 1,280 cases per day.

Meanwhile, the CDC recommends that everyone ages 2 and older should continue to wear a mask in indoor public settings.

This story was originally reported by Abel Garcia and Amy Abdelsayed on ktnv.com.

