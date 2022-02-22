Iran rejects American-made vaccine doses, returns them to Poland

Iran has returned more than 800,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses after the country realized they were manufactured in the U.S.

A total of about one million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were donated by Poland.

According to state tv in Iran, the country's health ministry coordinated with Poland to return the doses.

Poland has said it will replace the vaccines from an “authorized source.”

Iran only imports Western vaccines that are not produced in the U.S. or Britain.

In 2020, Iran’s Supreme leader said American and British vaccines are “forbidden” in the country.

Iran mostly relies on Sinopharm, which is produced by China.

It also offers citizens other vaccine options, including AstraZeneca, Russia’s Sputnik V, Bharat’s Covaxin from India and Barekat produced in Iran.