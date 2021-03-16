Menu

Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

EU's drug agency says there's no indication that AstraZeneca vaccine caused blood clots

items.[0].image.alt
Christophe Ena/AP
FILE - In this Monday, March 15, 2021 file photo a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is pictured in a pharmacy in Boulogne Billancourt, outside Paris. At least a dozen countries including Germany, France, Italy and Spain have now temporarily suspended their use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine after reports last week that some people in Denmark and Norway who got a dose developed blood clots, even though there's no evidence that the shot was responsible. The European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization say the data available don't suggest the vaccine caused the clots and that people should continue to be immunized. Here's a look at what we know — and what we don't.(AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 9:35 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 09:35:41-04

BRUSSELS — Emer Cooke, the head of the European Medicines Agency, says there is “no indication” that AstraZeneca vaccines are the cause of blood clots reported in some shot recipients.

The reports led several European countries to suspend use of the vaccine on Monday.

Cooke said Tuesday that the agency is “firmly convinced” that the benefits of the AstraZeneca shot outweigh the risks, but an evaluation is ongoing.

Cooke said experts are meeting this week to discuss the available information and will make a recommendation Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Global Coronavirus Tracker:

See map here
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.