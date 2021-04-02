100 million Americans now partially vaccinated from COVID-19

Over 100 million Americans have now received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Friday, marking 39% of the adult population, according to CDC data.

Of the now 102 million Americans who have been vaccinated, over 57 million are considered fully vaccinated. For two of the three vaccines being administered in the US, the vaccines require two doses. For those getting a vaccine from Pfizer, the booster shot comes three weeks after the first vaccine, while those who get a Moderna vaccine get a second dose four weeks after the first.

All told, there have been 157 million doses of coronavirus vaccine administered. Of those, 80 million have been Pfizer vaccines, 72 million have been Moderna vaccines, and 4 million have been Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires a single dose.

While the US is still a ways from herd immunity, much of America’s older population is vaccinated. CDC data shows that 75% of those ages 65 and over are at least partially vaccinated, with 53% fully vaccinated.

In recent weeks, many states have opened vaccines to their entire adult population. The Biden administration’s goal is to make vaccines available to the entire adult population of the US by the end of the month.

With 82% of the US population not fully vaccinated, President Joe Biden is continuing to urge Americans to be cautious.

"Cases are going up again,” Biden said. “The virus is spreading more rapidly in many places. Deaths are going up in some states. So I ask, I plead with you: Don't give back the progress we've all so, fought so hard to achieve.”