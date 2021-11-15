Watch
Connecticut judge finds Alex Jones guilty in Sandy Hook defamation suit

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill after listening to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on 'Foreign Influence Operations and Their Use of Social Media Platforms' on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 12:23 PM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 12:23:14-05

A Connecticut judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Eight families who lost loved ones during the 2012 mass shooting sued Jones over his claims that the massacre was a hoax.

Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step Monday of defaulting Jones in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies for failing to turn over documents to the parents' lawyers.

She said a hearing will be scheduled on how much in damages he will have to pay.

Jones' lawyers have denied violating rules on turning over documents.

Earlier this year, a judge in Texas ruled in a separate lawsuit that Jones was liable for damages for his comments about the 2012 mass shooting.

