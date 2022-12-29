Colorado man arrested on hate crime charges after TikTok video captures racist rant

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Authorities in Northern California have arrested a Colorado man who was allegedly captured on video making racist and homophobic comments toward two people eating at a fast food restaurant over the holiday weekend.

In a news release, the San Ramon Police Department announced Monday they arrested Jordan Douglas Krah, 40, and booked him on two counts of committing a hate crime.

According to NBC News and CNN, the incident occurred as Arine Kim and her friend Elliot Ha filmed a TikTok video as they ate at an In-N-Out on Saturday.

Police said in the news release that Krah allegedly approached the two victims "unprovoked and engaged in a homophobic and racist rant, causing the victims to fear for their safety.”

In the video, Krah is allegedly seen harassing the two victims, even threatening to spit in their faces, CBS and CNN reported.