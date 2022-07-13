Child, woman killed when boat capsizes in NYC's Hudson River

NEW YORK CITY — Authorities in New York City said two people, including a 7-year-old boy, died after a chartered boat capsized in the Hudson River on Tuesday.

During a press conference, officials said 12 people were on the boat when it overturned at around 2:46 p.m.

New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said ferries helped police and fire officials rescue people from the water.

Sewell said the two victims were unresponsive when they were pulled from the water by first responders and were later pronounced dead.

The Associated Press reported that three people, including the boat's captain, were critically injured.

During the press conference, New York Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said that the victims were a 7-year-old boy and a 50-year-old woman.

Their identities have not been released.

Officials said during the press conference that the boat owner was on a jet ski following the vessel when it capsized.

CNN reported that the National Weather Service showed winds were at 17 mph when the boat overturned.

What caused the boat to capsize is still under investigation, officials said.