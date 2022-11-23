Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after incident in Mexico

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler for an incident that occurred in Mexico.

The Arizona Republic reported that head coach Kliff Kingsbury told them that Kugler the firing stems from an incident in Mexico City Sunday evening, a day before the team played the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.

According to ESPN, the Cardinals were reportedly informed by Mexican authorities who were notified after Kugler allegedly groped a woman.

The Associated Press reported that the team had not confirmed Kugler's firing, but his name was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday.

Kingsbury told the newspaper that Kugler was sent home Monday before the game but didn't say what led to the firing.

Before joining the Cardinals coaching staff in 2019, Kugler was UTEP's head coach from 2013 to 2017.

According to USA Today, Kugler is the second coach to leave the team this year. In October, running backs coach James Saxon resigned after he was charged with domestic battery in Indiana.