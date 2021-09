Britney Spears taking 'break' from social media, deactivates Instagram account

Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram account Tuesday.

The pop star said on Twitter that she was taking a break from social media to celebrate her engagement, but she promised to be "be back soon."

Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I’ll be back soon 💋🌹✨ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

Spears announced on Sept. 12 that she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

The announcement came days after her father filed paperwork to end the 13-year conservatorship over Spears' estate.