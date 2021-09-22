Watch
Britney Spears asks court to 'immediately' remove father as conservator

AP
FILE - This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse on Oct. 24, 2012, in Los Angeles and Britney Spears at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala on Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Britney Spears' father has filed to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer's life and money for 13 years. James Spears filed his petition to end the conservatorship in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/File)
Jamie Spears, Britney Spears
Posted at 5:24 PM, Sep 22, 2021


Britney Spears wants her father to be removed as conservator immediately.

According to multiple news outlets, Britney’s attorney filed court paperwork Wednesday to remove James “Jamie” Spears while a plan is created to end the conservatorship altogether.

NBC News reports that the filing asks the court to appoint a temporary conservator.

A conservatorship hearing is reportedly scheduled for next week.

Jamie previously agreed to step down as conservator of Britney’s estate despite saying he didn’t think it was in his daughter’s best interest.

Earlier this year, Britney accused her father of conservatorship abuse, which he denies. Britney has been under conservatorship for 13 years.

