British man rescued after being lost 3 days in Thai jungle

BANGKOK (AP) — A 72-year-old British man has been found safe three days after disappearing in a thick jungle in northeastern Thailand while going to visit friends on a motorbike.

A member of a local volunteer team that helped rescue him said a hunter came across Barry Leonard Weller in a remote forest in Khon Kaen province.

He was asleep on a rock formation after climbing it to try to see a route out.

Weller told rescuers that he had not eaten anything during his ordeal but had sipped water puddled on rocks, using grass as a straw.

He looked tired and had multiple small cuts on his legs, but otherwise appeared healthy in video showing him being led out of the jungle.

According to the Associated Press, Weller's partner, Tawee, said he had left their home Tuesday.

She said she went searching for him after it had rained heavily, but when she couldn't find him, she contacted the authorities the next day.

Tawee said Weller became lost after he had taken a different route than usual, the AP reported.